PT JUNG ELECTRIC INDONESIA
Pencahayaan di Jakarta Barat, Kota Jakarta Barat, Daerah Khusus Ibukota Jakarta, Indonesia
    JUNG is a premium supplier of modern building technology. Lighting, blinds, air conditioning, energy, security, door communication and multimedia - the functional diversity of JUNG systems covers all areas of modern electrical installation.


    As a pioneer of his time, Albrecht Jung created the basis for the JUNG success story with the founding of the company in 1912 and the development of a new type of pull switch with 1/8 rotation. Then as now, innovation, passion and precision set the course for the developments of JUNG. Consistent in design and form, JUNG systems provide the appropriate solution for every requirement. From the  light switch to security technology and door communication to wireless or KNX based applications, buildings can be comprehensively equipped with the highest technical and design quality.

    Layanan
    • Aksesoris
    • Automation
    • Smarthome
    • Saklar
    • Lighting
    • KNX
    Area layanan
    • Jakarta
    • Bandung
    • Surabaya
    • Semarang
    • Bali
    • Medan
    • Palembang
    Penghargaan perusahaan
    • Innovative through research 2020/2021
    • ICONIC AWARDS 2018: Innovative Architecture – LS 1912
    • Universal Design Consumer Award 2018 – LS 990 in Les Couleurs® Le Corbusier
    • German Design Award 2014 – 2016 & 2018
    • ICONIC AWARDS: Interior Innovation 2017
    • Innovation Award for Architecture + Technology 2016
    Alamat
    San Lorenzo Golf, Golf Lake Residence Blok Venice A37-39, Cengkareng Timur
    11730 Jakarta Barat, Kota Jakarta Barat, Daerah Khusus Ibukota Jakarta, Indonesia
    Indonesia
    +62-81586684483 www.jung.de/en
