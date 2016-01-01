JUNG is a premium supplier of modern building technology. Lighting, blinds, air conditioning, energy, security, door communication and multimedia - the functional diversity of JUNG systems covers all areas of modern electrical installation.





As a pioneer of his time, Albrecht Jung created the basis for the JUNG success story with the founding of the company in 1912 and the development of a new type of pull switch with 1/8 rotation. Then as now, innovation, passion and precision set the course for the developments of JUNG. Consistent in design and form, JUNG systems provide the appropriate solution for every requirement. From the light switch to security technology and door communication to wireless or KNX based applications, buildings can be comprehensively equipped with the highest technical and design quality.