KREYO, a textile brand
that represents a strong character in designs, textures, covered in rich color
pallets for those who seeks serene beauty in every scenery.
Coined “Poetic Twist,”
the collection shows dramatic textures and elements referencing beautiful
culture in contemporary world. Available in natural summer hues such as pastel
and sunsets as well as ethnic rhythm and exaggerated geo which complement the
interior furnishing offerings.
Crafted to evoke beautiful stories and conversation, the collections
are filled with inspiring hues and dramatic elements, infused with nature,
making a statement thru its way in becoming a fashion-forward brand in the
industry.
KREYO collections
brings together a remarkable selection of furnishing pieces, highlighting the
brand’s unique persona and aims to showcase & inspire beautiful living
- Area layanan
- Global
- Kota Tangerang Selatan
- Alamat
-
BSD, Tangerang Selatan
15314 Kota Tangerang Selatan
Indonesia
+62-2175877100