KREYO Fabrics
Interior Desainer dan Dekorator di Kota Tangerang Selatan
    KREYO, a textile brand

    that represents a strong character in designs, textures, covered in rich color

    pallets for those who seeks serene beauty in every scenery.



    Coined “Poetic Twist,”

    the collection shows dramatic textures and elements referencing beautiful

    culture in contemporary world. Available in natural summer hues such as pastel

    and sunsets as well as ethnic rhythm and exaggerated geo which complement the

    interior furnishing offerings. 



    Crafted to evoke beautiful stories and conversation, the collections

    are filled with inspiring hues and dramatic elements, infused with nature,

    making a statement thru its way in becoming a fashion-forward brand in the

    industry.  



    KREYO collections

    brings together a remarkable selection of furnishing pieces, highlighting the

    brand’s unique persona and aims to showcase & inspire beautiful living


    Area layanan
    • Global
    • Kota Tangerang Selatan
    Alamat
    BSD, Tangerang Selatan
    15314 Kota Tangerang Selatan
    Indonesia
    +62-2175877100
