







KREYO, a textile brand

that represents a strong character in designs, textures, covered in rich color

pallets for those who seeks serene beauty in every scenery.









Coined “Poetic Twist,”

the collection shows dramatic textures and elements referencing beautiful

culture in contemporary world. Available in natural summer hues such as pastel

and sunsets as well as ethnic rhythm and exaggerated geo which complement the

interior furnishing offerings.









Crafted to evoke beautiful stories and conversation, the collections

are filled with inspiring hues and dramatic elements, infused with nature,

making a statement thru its way in becoming a fashion-forward brand in the

industry.









KREYO collections

brings together a remarkable selection of furnishing pieces, highlighting the

brand’s unique persona and aims to showcase & inspire beautiful living



