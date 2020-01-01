เบราว์เซอร์ของคุณเก่าเกินไป

MR Arsitek
Arsitek di Semarang
    • G Office | Kantor Mungil di Semarang, MR Arsitek MR Arsitek Rumah Minimalis
    G Office | Kantor Mungil di Semarang, MR Arsitek MR Arsitek Taman Minimalis
    G Office | Kantor Mungil di Semarang, MR Arsitek MR Arsitek Rumah Minimalis
    +8
    G Office | Kantor Mungil di Semarang
    T House | Rumah Anti Matahari Barat, MR Arsitek MR Arsitek Rumah tinggal White
    T House | Rumah Anti Matahari Barat, MR Arsitek MR Arsitek Ruang Makan Minimalis Yellow
    T House | Rumah Anti Matahari Barat, MR Arsitek MR Arsitek Tangga
    +8
    T House | Rumah Anti Matahari Barat
    Lokatara Kahwa Cafe, MR Arsitek MR Arsitek Rumah Gaya Industrial
    Lokatara Kahwa Cafe, MR Arsitek MR Arsitek Rumah Gaya Industrial
    Lokatara Kahwa Cafe, MR Arsitek MR Arsitek Balkon, Beranda & Teras Gaya Industrial
    +6
    Lokatara Kahwa Cafe

    MR Arsitek  is a architecture studio founded by Mukhlasin Riswanto. We are working hard to bring the design that prioritizes functionality, efficiently and effectively according to the needs of our clients. Working with innovation is the way you in realizing our ideas and for the sake of usefulness for the crowd. The hope of all human beings can get living space is well designed.


    Team Anggi Nugroho, Fahmi Akrom, Faisal Darmawan, Hasan, Habib nauval, Mukhlasin Riswanto, We are working hard to bring the design that prioritizes functionality, efficiently and effectively according to the needs of our clients. Working with innovation is the way you in realizing our ideas and for the sake of usefulness for the crowd. The hope of all human beings can get living space is well designed.

    Layanan
    • Jasa Desain Bangunan
    • Jasa Desain Interior
    • Jasa Desain Lanscape
    • Jasa Desain Kawasan
    Area layanan
    Semarang
    Alamat
    Jl Mulawarman V no 8
    50275 Semarang
    Indonesia
    +62-85799927210 mrarsitek.com
