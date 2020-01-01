MR Arsitek is a architecture studio founded by Mukhlasin Riswanto. We are working hard to bring the design that prioritizes functionality, efficiently and effectively according to the needs of our clients. Working with innovation is the way you in realizing our ideas and for the sake of usefulness for the crowd. The hope of all human beings can get living space is well designed.





Team Anggi Nugroho, Fahmi Akrom, Faisal Darmawan, Hasan, Habib nauval, Mukhlasin Riswanto, We are working hard to bring the design that prioritizes functionality, efficiently and effectively according to the needs of our clients. Working with innovation is the way you in realizing our ideas and for the sake of usefulness for the crowd. The hope of all human beings can get living space is well designed.