Satya Puri Studio
Arsitek Interior di Kota Denpasar
    Satya Puri Studio is dedicated to provide great design concepts, architectural drawings, project development and full management. We are committed to designing and creating spaces that combine the aesthetic and atmosphere with the practical and functionality, to build a high value property. We have passionately been working in this field for over 30 years in various locations of the world, and had the immense pleasure of bringing to life different projects such as Private Homes, Villas, Offices, Hotels & Resorts and many more. Our ability to take care of the project from different aspects, such as custom designing of the furniture as well as sourcing the best local materials to support the local economy while being environmentally friendly, are the guarantees we offer to our customers.
    Layanan
    Architecture
    Area layanan
    Kota Denpasar
    Alamat
    Jl. Pengubengan Kauh No.70 Kerobokan Kelod, Badung, Bali 80361
    80361 Kota Denpasar
    Indonesia
    +62-81337035597 satyapuristudio.com
