เบราว์เซอร์ของคุณเก่าเกินไป

Untuk memaksimalkan layanan, mohon perbaharui browser anda secara bebas biaya. Cukup klik pada ikon ini.

Ruangan
Para Profesional
Majalah
DIY
Daftar sebagai Profesional
Premium
Keluar
Dry Cleaners
Eco-Desain di Lahore
Selayang pandang 0Proyek (0) 0Buku Ide (0)
Tinjauan (0)
edit edit in admin Minta tinjauan Proyek baru
Minta tinjauan Sunting profil
Proyek baru
  • Go Premium

    • If it’s a fresh accident, soak up as much of the liquid as you can with paper towels or newspaper then rinse with cool water. Then spray with a baking soda and vinegar or peroxide mixture. There are lots of pet stain & odor removers but generally, they are as effective and sometimes less safe than natural remedies and cleaning products you already have.

    For set stains, mix vinegar, warm water and baking soda together to spread or spray on the spot. You could also put out the baking soda first and then spray the vinegar and water on top to help it soak in dry cleaning.


    You can also mix hydrogen peroxide and a small amount of dish detergent to spray on the baking soda if that’s easier. After letting the mixture sit and dry, vacuum up the remaining baking soda.


    For clothes, sheets or other machine-washable items, add a small amount of baking soda to the load when you wash. For larger blankets, pillows or quilts, consider dry cleaning as soon as possible to avoid the stain setting too long. This will also help preserve the items when they might otherwise get worn out in a machine wash.


    Pet Hair Problems

    Depending on the dog or cat, pet hair can cause a lot of problems. It can get stick to clothing and blankets, clog up air filters and fill your vacuum in seconds. One solution is to get furniture that doesn’t attract the pet hair and instead, it falls to the floor. Washing blankets or pillows regularly can help reduce the amount of hair floating around the house and help keep them from building up odors.


    Vacuuming regularly is your best bet. Get a vacuum that can really get hair out of couch cushions and carpets. Vacuuming blankets, pillows and all seating in your home is a great idea. Sweeping out the loose hairs is also a quick way to keep the hair off our clothes day-to-day. Shaking out blankets doesn’t always do the trick, but it’s an option for a quick removal of hair.


    Don’t let pet fur, odors or stains keep you for making your home a loving, pet-friendly place.

    Layanan
    dry cleaning,dry cleaners near me, dan laundry service
    Area layanan
    Lahore
    Alamat
    Model Town
    5600 Lahore
    Pakistan
    +92-3134292648 tiptop.com.pk
      Add SEO element