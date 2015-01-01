เบราว์เซอร์ของคุณเก่าเกินไป

BROADGATE
Arsitek di Jakarta
    A Jakarta-based architectural and interior design practice established in 2015, which is specialized in design & build service for private housing, apartments and commercial spaces, supported by strong team members that deliver excellent design & build products. Our principal designers have high-level of design capability with years of experiences in the related field and had worked in prominent design firms in both Jakarta and Singapore.  We participate in projects from the initial concepts, budgeting, construction drawings production, city permit submittals, project coordination, material, furniture and other decorative item selections – always with professionalism, attention to detail, and excellent project management skills. Our commitment is to produce good design and deliver it well in order to cater to the user's needs and try to collaborate the needs of the client with the necessary aspects such as economics, environment, regulations, and social characteristic of a place. We combine the team work of excellent human resources with the utilization of latest technology and software to produce the great design that does not only benefit the client, but also to add higher value of the space itself. 

    Layanan
    Arsitektur dan Interior Design
    Area layanan
    Jakarta Selatan
    Alamat
    12410 Jakarta
    Indonesia
    +62-81299898012
