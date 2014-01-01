เบราว์เซอร์ของคุณเก่าเกินไป

Untuk memaksimalkan layanan, mohon perbaharui browser anda secara bebas biaya. Cukup klik pada ikon ini.

Ruangan
Para Profesional
Majalah
DIY
Daftar sebagai Profesional
Premium
Keluar
ByDesign
Arsitek Lanskap di Tangerang
Selayang pandang 3Proyek (3) 0Buku Ide (0)
Tinjauan (0)
edit edit in admin Minta tinjauan Proyek baru
Minta tinjauan Sunting profil

Proyek

Proyek baru
  • Go Premium
    • 22 Crowhurst Drive - Singapore , ByDesign ByDesign Pondok taman
    22 Crowhurst Drive - Singapore , ByDesign ByDesign Pondok taman
    22 Crowhurst Drive - Singapore , ByDesign ByDesign Pondok taman
    +3
    22 Crowhurst Drive - Singapore
    Roof Garden, Pacific Tech Building - Singapore, ByDesign ByDesign Pondok taman
    Roof Garden, Pacific Tech Building - Singapore, ByDesign ByDesign Pondok taman
    Roof Garden, Pacific Tech Building - Singapore, ByDesign ByDesign Pondok taman
    +2
    Roof Garden, Pacific Tech Building - Singapore
    KKH - Singapore, ByDesign ByDesign Pondok taman
    KKH - Singapore, ByDesign ByDesign Pondok taman
    KKH - Singapore, ByDesign ByDesign Pondok taman
    KKH - Singapore

    Over 10 yearsof experiences in landscape design and implementation practice, was involved in several Singapore prestigious projects. 


    Completed more than 100 projects in various sectors, residential, commercials, hospitality, healthcare and institutions & public space.


    "I recognise that every site is different, and hence every site/garden has requirements like no other." 


    Layanan
    Landscape Design Service
    Area layanan
    • Indonesia
    • Singapore
    • Overseas
    • Tangerang Selatan
    Penghargaan perusahaan
    With Kate Gould – Gold Medal & The best outdoor lighting @ Singapore Garden Festival 2018
    Alamat
    15446 Tangerang
    Indonesia
    +62-81311998976
      Add SEO element