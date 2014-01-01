Over 10 yearsof experiences in landscape design and implementation practice, was involved in several Singapore prestigious projects.
Completed more than 100 projects in various sectors, residential, commercials, hospitality, healthcare and institutions & public space.
"I recognise that every site is different, and hence every site/garden has requirements like no other."
- Layanan
- Landscape Design Service
- Area layanan
- Indonesia
- Singapore
- Overseas
- Tangerang Selatan
- Penghargaan perusahaan
- With Kate Gould – Gold Medal & The best outdoor lighting @ Singapore Garden Festival 2018
- Alamat
-
15446 Tangerang
Indonesia
+62-81311998976