PT. Semesta Raya Internasional
Arsitek Interior di Jakarta
    • The Valerian Villa - Tanah Lot, PT. Semesta Raya Internasional PT. Semesta Raya Internasional Villa
    The Valerian Villa - Tanah Lot

    Grafin Architect | A member of PT. Semesta Raya Internasional

    Planning The Best Design Is Our Greatest Passion


    Grafin Architect provides client-oriented architectural and interior design services. Our main goal is to match client’s needs and bring your vision to life, while utilizing our design and construction expertise.

    Along our work processes, we realized the higher demand for an optimal design and build service encompassing a design concultancy and construction within one roof.

    We strive to be your trusted design partner as one - stop construction service.

    Layanan
    • Masterplanning
    • Architecture
    • Interior Design
    • Design & Build
    Area layanan
    Indonesia
    Alamat
    Graha Kencana Blok CN, Jalan Raya Pejuangan No. 88, Kebon Jeruk
    11530 Jakarta
    Indonesia
    +62-81299899300 www.instagram.com/grafinarchitect
