We are proud to introduce PT. Multi Sentosa Pratama to you as an Interior Consultant & Contractor. We have achieved a high level of expertise in construction work for financial services institutions, banks, corporate offices, apartments and restaurants. Our clientele varies from foreign companies, local and multinational companies. Because of our past experiences, we would like to offer you our professional services.

With an emphasis on using the available space as efficiently as possible, our team of in-house designers enables us to provide our clients with the following services:

* Space planning to help assess the suitability of new premises before a lease is signed.

* Taking our clients’ corporate identity that perhaps has been developed by an overseas designer and applying it in the design for the new premises. The final design proposal is presented for clients’ approval in the form of computer generated drawings of floor plans, ceiling plans, elevations, and 3D visuals.

* Creating a completely new look to meet our clients’ requirements.

Over the recent years we have specialized in managing and constructing interiors for multinational corporate offices and financial services institution. We are very proud of the list of blue chip companies for whom we have a track record of meeting, and indeed, exceeding our clients’ expectations.