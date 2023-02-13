เบราว์เซอร์ของคุณเก่าเกินไป

C.Living Ideas
Interior Desainer dan Dekorator di Jakarta
Proyek

    Residential - Design, C.Living Ideas
    +11
    Residential - Design
    Residentials - Design , C.Living Ideas
    +2
    Residentials - Design
    Residentials - Klender , C.Living Ideas
    +23
    Residentials - Klender
    Residentials - Bintaro, C.Living Ideas
    +10
    Residentials - Bintaro
    Residentials - Apt. Transpark Cibubur, C.Living Ideas
    +15
    Residentials - Apt. Transpark Cibubur
    Residentials - Cikupa Bedroom, C.Living Ideas
    +7
    Residentials - Cikupa Bedroom
    Tunjukkan semua proyek 7

    ABOUT US.

    Established in 2021, C. Living Ideas begins to inspire homes in its signature approach. What was first creating an ideal home for small family, a home that everyone can feel comfort and the warmth of contemporary homes, turned into the passion that brings joys to everyone sees it.

    VISION.

    Affordable luxury homes.

    MISSION.

    Creating homes that everyone deserves.


    Layanan
    Design & Build,Interior Design, dan Custom Furniture
    Area layanan
    Jakarta Raya dan Jakarta Selatan
    Alamat
    12320 Jakarta
    Indonesia
    +62-81319496850
