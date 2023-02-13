ABOUT US.
Established in 2021, C. Living Ideas begins to inspire homes in its signature approach. What was first creating an ideal home for small family, a home that everyone can feel comfort and the warmth of contemporary homes, turned into the passion that brings joys to everyone sees it.
VISION.
Affordable luxury homes.
MISSION.
Creating homes that everyone deserves.
- Layanan
- Design & Build,Interior Design, dan Custom Furniture
- Area layanan
- Jakarta Raya dan Jakarta Selatan
- Alamat
-
12320 Jakarta
Indonesia
+62-81319496850