Construction Cost Consultant
Our services includes:
- Development of Bills of Quantities (BQ) or RAB (Rencana Anggaran Biaya)
- Cost Estimate
- Tender Report and Analysis
We are experienced in Interior, House and High-Rise Building (as we worked on property developer) .
Please be aware that our service include for the cost estimation based on the market based only. The tender/cost proposal returns may be differ. QS Cost Estimate usually range in the middle of the tender returns (not the lowest, not the highest).
Come contact us for further questions.
