Construction Cost Consultant
    Our services includes:

    1. Development of Bills of Quantities (BQ) or RAB (Rencana Anggaran Biaya)
    2. Cost Estimate
    3. Tender Report and Analysis

    We are experienced in Interior, House and High-Rise Building (as we worked on property developer) .

    Please be aware that our service include for the cost estimation based on the market based only. The tender/cost proposal returns may be differ. QS Cost Estimate usually range in the middle of the tender returns (not the lowest, not the highest).

    Come contact us for further questions.

    Layanan
    • pembuatan RAB
    • RAB
    • pembuatan BQ
    • perhitungan RAB
    • perhitungan BQ
    • cost estimate
    Area layanan
    Kota Bekasi
    Alamat
    17415 Kota Bekasi
    Indonesia
    +62-87876128104
