KUSAdesign
Arsitek Interior di Kota Semarang
    • KUSAdesign. is a creative interior design studio. Located in Indonesia, it is established on 2012.

    The team consists of passionately and hard working young people that combine imagination, passion, and commitment in delivering high quality project results. The team works from the very beginning of concepting process until the completion of the final work. To help us innovating, we do site visit and followed by some sketches and 3D visualisation.

    For all the projects undertaken, we always concern about client’s requirements. By spending some time with our clients, we discover not only their fundamental needs, but also their personality. Because for us, perfect design should speak and relate the user and their space.

    Underlying all those approaches, KUSAdesign. simply wants to deliver the right method and solution by working efficiently to create satisfaction, for both designers and clients.


    Layanan
    Architecture & Interior design.
    Area layanan
    Semarang dan Kota Semarang
    Alamat
    Jl. Jenderal Sudirman 101
    50141 Kota Semarang
    Indonesia
    +62-81321234555 www.kusadesign.co
